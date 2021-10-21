SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,157 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,157 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.