SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,843 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $120.93 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

