Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXS. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,975,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

