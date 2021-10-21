Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,008 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Camping World by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Camping World by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Camping World by 17.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Camping World by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.25. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.70%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

