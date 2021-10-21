Shay Capital LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.86 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

