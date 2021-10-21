Shay Capital LLC Invests $339,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 44.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 643,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

