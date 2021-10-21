Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOL opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

