Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $25.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $540.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.93 and a 200-day moving average of $614.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

