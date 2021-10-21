Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Accenture stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.06. The firm has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $350.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,323 shares of company stock worth $4,472,984 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

