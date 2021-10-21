Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $242.83. 907,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $244.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

