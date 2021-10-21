Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,029 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 55.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 27.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,974,000 after purchasing an additional 815,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

