ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $402,740.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,650. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $237.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.33 and a 200-day moving average of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 588,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.