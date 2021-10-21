Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $412,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,483.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,413. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,458.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,368.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $185.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

