Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Declines By 20.2%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 2,483,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.5 days.

AltaGas stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATGFF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

