Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Drops By 19.5%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CYTO opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

