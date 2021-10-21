Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Drops By 19.5%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CYTO opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
About Altamira Therapeutics
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.