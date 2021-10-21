Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Rises By 23.4%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is presently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter worth $44,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

