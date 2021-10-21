Short Interest in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Declines By 20.0%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.