Short Interest in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expands By 24.6%

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,594,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

