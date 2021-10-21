Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rises By 23.9%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Freshpet stock opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

