Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Grows By 25.0%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GELYY opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

