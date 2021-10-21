Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Expands By 23.7%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,080.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILKAF opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

