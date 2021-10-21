Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Decreases By 20.3%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $97.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

