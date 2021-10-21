Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Decreases By 17.6%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 2,313,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 238.2 days.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.85.

NTIOF opened at $82.88 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

