Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Drops By 20.0%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

In related news, VP Gregory A. Fairhead sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $35,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $76,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,955 shares of company stock valued at $269,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

