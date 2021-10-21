Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Decreases By 17.8%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,241,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 2,726,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.
TRMLF opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $37.37.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.5429 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Tourmaline Oil
