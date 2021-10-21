Short Interest in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Increases By 22.6%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 229,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

