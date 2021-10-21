Short Interest in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Expands By 21.7%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 738,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 606,400 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $768.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

DSP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

