Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGHT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

