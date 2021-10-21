Sigma Planning Corp Has $396,000 Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.