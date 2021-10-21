Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,398 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

