Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,134 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iRobot were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $1,864,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iRobot by 104.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $4,711,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

