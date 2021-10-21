Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 389 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

