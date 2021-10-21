Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,717,000 after buying an additional 884,657 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 107.3% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 922,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,436,000 after buying an additional 477,417 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

