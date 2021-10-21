SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

Shares of LON:SRC opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. SigmaRoc has a 12 month low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80. The firm has a market cap of £637.92 million and a P/E ratio of 32.26.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.