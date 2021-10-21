Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $588.92

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 588.92 ($7.69) and traded as low as GBX 521 ($6.81). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 533 ($6.96), with a volume of 28,052 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 555.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 588.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.72.

About Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

