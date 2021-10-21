Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 31,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 202,048 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after buying an additional 718,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter.

DIAL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 1,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,860. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

