Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

