Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 6.6% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 139,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,033. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

