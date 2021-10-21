Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

SBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $321.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

