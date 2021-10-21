Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 742,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108,468 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $69,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 72.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,821,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

