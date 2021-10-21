Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 372,823 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,823 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $58,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the period.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

