Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $170.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as high as $146.80 and last traded at $144.98. 5,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,164,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,872.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.