Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading Down 3%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.64. 119,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 38,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

