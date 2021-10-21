Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 76,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

