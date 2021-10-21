Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of SKX opened at $44.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 86,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

