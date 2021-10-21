Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Skillz alerts:

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 over the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Skillz by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.