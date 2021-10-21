SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.17 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Shares of SLG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.34. 21,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

