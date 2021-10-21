SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.17 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.
Shares of SLG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.34. 21,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
See Also: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.