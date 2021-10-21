SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

SLM traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 56,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,095. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

