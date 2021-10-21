SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SLR Senior Investment worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

SUNS opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.42.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

