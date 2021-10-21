Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Up 11.4%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT)’s stock price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 78,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 87,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.